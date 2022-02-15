The Season 2 Finale of 'Love Is Blind' Is Going to Be a Doozy

The Season 2 Finale of 'Love Is Blind' Is Going to Be a DoozyBy Chrissy Bobic
Feb. 15 2022, Published 1:26 p.m. ET
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 2 of Love Is Blind.
Ever since the first five episodes of Love Is Blind Season 2 dropped on Netflix, fans have been hooked. Somehow, the reality dating series managed to outdo itself with an even messier and more dramatic second season. Now, viewers want to know when the Love Is Blind Season 2 finale is. Unlike many other Netflix shows, Love Is Blind doesn't release all of its episodes at the same time.
Netflix typically releases episodes of its reality series in increments. And even though the second batch of Love Is Blind Season 2 episodes drops on Feb. 18, 2022, that won't include the finale. It's a slow burn that fans have no choice but to accept.
When is the 'Love Is Blind' Season 2 finale?
Love Is Blind is the gift that keeps on giving since it's released across three weeks over the course of February 2022. For some fans, that's a blessing and a curse. The stretched-out release allows for time to process each episode rather than binge the series all at once. But we also want to see everything play out right away without waiting for the cliffhangers to resolve.
The Love Is Blind Season 2 finale premieres all on its own on Feb. 25, 2022. That means that it's not included in the batch of episodes dropping on the streaming platform on Feb. 18, 2022. While this might seem frustrating, it also means that viewers will get to take in the finale without any other distractions and finally get to see which couples make it down the aisle.
Is there a 'Love Is Blind' reunion episode for Season 2?
So far, there hasn't been an announcement regarding a Love Is Blind reunion special for Season 2. But Season 1's After the Altar reunion didn't premiere until a while after the show had originally released on Netflix. If Season 2 has a similar reunion special, then viewers can expect it to premiere in the summer of 2023. Hopefully we won't have to wait that long.
There are a few couples who get engaged in Season 2 of 'Love Is Blind.'
Although it's not clear who is still together from Love Is Blind Season 2, there are a handful of couples who get engaged in the pods. Danielle Ruhl and Nick Thompson get engaged first, during the season premiere.
After that, the proposals keep coming. We also have Abhishek "Shake" Chatterjee and Deepti Vempati, Shaina Hurley and Kyle Abrams, Iyanna McNeely and Jarrette Jones, Mallory Zapata and Salvador Perez, and Shayne Jansen and Natalie Lee.
None of the couples are without their drama, though. And fans won't get to see what happens to everyone until the finale airs.
