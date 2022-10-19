When Can We Expect the 'Love Is Blind' Season 3 Finale to Drop? Here's What We Know

The concept of Love Is Blind is exactly what it sounds like — men and women get a chance to date around a pool of contestants, with the catch being that they can't see their potential significant other until a proposal.

From there, the paired up couples get a chance to know each other face to face, ultimately deciding if they're willing to tie the knot or pull a Deepti and choose themselves at the altar. So when is the Love Is Blind Season 3 finale?