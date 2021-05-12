'Supergirl' Is Taking a Major Hiatus and We're Not Happy About It

'Supergirl' Is Taking a Major Hiatus and We're Not Happy About ItBy Jamie Lerner
May. 11 2021, Published 10:15 p.m. ET
We are in the throes of Supergirl’s sixth and final season, and we are not excited to say goodbye to Kara. But knowing we must, many of us are wondering exactly when the series finale for the iconic show will air so that we can count down the days.
Plus, we have no idea how the CW will tie up all the loose ends on Supergirl. Could Kara die? We hope not. All we know is that after the mid-season finale, there’s going to be a lot to uncover by the end of the series. And while we’re devastated that Supergirl is ending, one of the biggest questions on our mind is when the series finale will air.
‘Supergirl’ will go on hiatus after the mid-season finale.
The May 11 episode of Supergirl is actually the mid-season finale, meaning Supergirl won’t be coming back for a while. In the seventh episode of the sixth season, we see the Super Friends brave the Phantom Zone to try to bring home Supergirl. But what could possibly happen from there?
While the showrunner hasn’t been too forthcoming about spoilers for the rest of Supergirl, we can expect to be sitting on a major cliffhanger for a while. According to the CW’s recently released summer schedule, the eighth episode of this season won’t air until Aug. 24. That means we’ll have to wait over three months for a new episode of Supergirl in its final season!
When is the ‘Supergirl’ series finale?
Although the CW hasn’t announced when exactly the series finale of Supergirl will be, we can use some guesswork to figure it out. Plus, we have learned about some details of the second half of the season. Deadline announced that Azie Tesfai will be returning as Kelly Olsen in the twelfth episode of the final season of Supergirl.
Not only that, but the hints that Kelly would take over the shield from her brother, James Olsen, will finally come full circle in the same episode, titled “Blind Spots.” Since Deadline announced that this episode would air on Sept. 21, we can make some predictions about when the series finale will air.
It’s been announced that there will be 20 episodes of the final season of Supergirl, so if it airs every week after Sept. 21, the 20th episode will be on Nov. 16. This means we have to wait until almost Thanksgiving until we’ll learn the fate of Supergirl.
Katie McGrath teased how things will end for Lena Luthor and Supergirl.
While many of us have high hopes for all the Supergirl characters, Katie told Entertainment Weekly how she hopes things end for Lena. "I really would like to see Lena come into full acceptance of who she is, that she's fully accepted who she is, what she's done, and who she is now." Lena has had one of the biggest character arcs throughout the show, so we’re excited to see her final evolution.
Katie also got us even more excited for the series finale! She shared, “People are going to lose their minds when they watch all of it. The moment when Kara comes back is going to be very important, and it was for us too because we got Mel back, so it was great. But every episode up until we finish will have something that's going to shock and surprise and impress.”
Supergirl will return to the CW on Aug. 24 at 9 p.m. EST.