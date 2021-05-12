'Supergirl' Is Taking a Major Hiatus and We're Not Happy About It

While many of us have high hopes for all the Supergirl characters, Katie told Entertainment Weekly how she hopes things end for Lena. "I really would like to see Lena come into full acceptance of who she is, that she's fully accepted who she is, what she's done, and who she is now." Lena has had one of the biggest character arcs throughout the show, so we’re excited to see her final evolution.

Katie also got us even more excited for the series finale! She shared, “People are going to lose their minds when they watch all of it. The moment when Kara comes back is going to be very important, and it was for us too because we got Mel back, so it was great. But every episode up until we finish will have something that's going to shock and surprise and impress.”

Supergirl will return to the CW on Aug. 24 at 9 p.m. EST.