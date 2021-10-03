Netflix's Viral Drama Series 'Squid Game' Has Been in the Works Since 2008

Thanks to cast members' behind-the-scenes pictures, fans of Squid Game have deduced that the show was filmed in Daejeon, a city in central South Korea. The fifth-largest city in the country isn't far from Seoul, either, and takes an estimated 50 minutes to reach the capital by train.

Daejeon has a thriving entertainment industry, and film fans will probably recognize the location from movies such as Train to Busan, Mr. Sunshine, and The 8th Night. Filming some of the game's sequences took surprisingly little CGI and often included hundreds of people in one shot. The island off the coast of Seoul is fictional, but large and intricate sets were created for the show to add to its authenticity.

Audiences and critics alike have praised Squid Game for its unique, action-packed plot and plot twists and the dedication to storytelling that tested set designs and ingenuity. Although a Squid Game Season 2 might be a tall order after the extensive process Hwang Dong-hyuk took to write the first season's episodes, the success of the show might lead to more.

Squid Game is now streaming on Netflix.