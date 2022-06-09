Kamala Khan Is Ready to Save the World — Where Was 'Ms. Marvel' Filmed?

"Let’s be honest. It's not really the Brown girls from Jersey City who save the world," Kamala woefully tells her equally-nerdy (and purposely good-looking) friend Bruno Carrelli (Matt Lintz) in Episode 1, titled "Generation Why." That clears that up! Of course, it isn't long before her superhero duties take her across the globe.

As for where the series was filmed, HITC detailed that Ms. Marvel was shot in Atlanta, Ga., New Jersey, and even Thailand.