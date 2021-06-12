Whose Doorbell Does Victor Ring at the End of 'Love, Victor' Season 2? [SPOILERS]

The second season of Love, Victor starts shortly after Victor comes out to his parents. This is after Benji and Derek break up and Benji confesses to Victor that Derek doesn't make him feel the way Victor does. But, like all relationships, nothing is perfect. Their relationship sours, and Benji tells Victor that the two should go on a break, and they do. Meanwhile, Victor grows closer to Rahim .

But obviously, by the season finale, Benji confesses to Victor that he wants to get back together. Rahim, however, has confessed to Victor that he has feelings for him, and they kiss. He also tells Victor that if he feels the same way about him, Victor knows where he lives.

Who does Victor choose on 'Love, Victor' Season 2?

The Season 2 cliffhanger of Love, Victor, shows him ringing someone's doorbell, but we don't know whose house he's in front of. Is it Benji's? Is it Rahim's? Is it someone totally different because Victor needs more time to choose who he wants to be with because relationships are complicated? We're meant not to know who Victor picks, which is why a Season 3 of Love, Victor will likely happen.

Showrunner Elizabeth Berger explained to Entertainment Weekly, "It was an image that we locked into very early on, and we would see that at the end of the season there will be this big romantic choice to make. And that was a guiding light for us as we broke the rest of our season, and it really held. By the time we got there, it still felt right."

She also confirmed our assumptions that there will likely be a Season 3, since she wants to explore his choice in the next season: "We're excited to get into Victor's choice. We're excited to pick up exactly where we left off. Obviously we leave with a lot of cliffhangers in our finale, so we're very excited to pay them off and give people the answers that they're looking for in terms of what happens next when we come back."

Oh, and don't even try to theorize whose house he's at, because the production team went through great lengths to make sure viewers would never find out. Co-showrunner Isaac Aptaker told EW:

"I will say our production team and our director, Jason Ensler, took great, great pains to make sure to obscure with how that ending was shot, which guy's house we are at. Because those are locations we visit throughout the season, and they really shot it in what I thought was an incredibly clever and careful way, so I don't think there's any way for viewers to figure out or get ahead of the story."

Elizabeth added, "So whatever you think you've figured out, you haven't figured it out whose house it is."

Meanwhile, Twitter is going bananas over the ending. "This ending literally opens up so many possibilities for the series and I honestly felt so proud with how they slowly paced out of the Love, Simon universe. it's like saying that it will now solely focus on the characters of love, victor," one Twitter user wrote.

this ending literally opens up so many possibilities for the series and I honestly felt so proud with how they slowly paced out of the "love, simon" universe. it's like saying that it will now solely focus on the characters of love, victor. https://t.co/n1207SFRDZ — blu bear | everytime I cry 💧 (@ThisIsMiccc) June 11, 2021 Source: Twitter

me at the entirety of Love Victor season 2 and especially the ending pic.twitter.com/2gkzmFJr3c — Sadie🍝👍LOVE VICTOR SPOILERS (@buddie_rise) June 11, 2021 Source: Twitter