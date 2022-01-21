It's Not Looking Good for a Few Major Characters in Season 4 of 'Ozark'

The Byrdes are trying to cozy up with Omar to eliminate local heroin dealer Darlene Snell (Lisa Emery).

It's Omar's nephew, Javi Elizonndro (Alfonso Herrera), who ends up scoring one of the most harrowing murders of Season 4, shooting Darlene because she stubbornly refuses to shut up shop. The same fate awaits Wyatt Langmore (Charlie Tahan), Darlene's lover.