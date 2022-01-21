It's Not Looking Good for a Few Major Characters in Season 4 of 'Ozark'By Leila Kozma
Jan. 21 2022, Published 12:27 p.m. ET
Season 3 of Ozark captured the horrific death of several characters, including Ben Davis (Tom Pelphrey), Wendy's (Laura Linney) conflicted brother, Sue Shelby (Marylouise Burke), the therapist to put The Sopranos' Dr. Jennifer Melfi to absolute shame, and Helen Pierce (Janet McTeer). Season 4 of Ozark promises even more drama and blood-soaked hugs. Who will go next? Who dies in Season 4?
Created by Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams, the criminally overlooked Netflix drama charts the collective moral decay the members of the Byrde family experience after their move to Missouri.
Season 3 of Ozark marked a particularly turbulent period for the Byrdes and those in their surroundings, with several characters biting the dust. Some believe that Season 4 will march ahead with a similar pace. But who is expected to die?
Who dies in Season 4 of 'Ozark'?
In Season 4 of Ozark, the Byrdes continue their longstanding partnership with crime heavyweight Omar Navarro (Felix Solis). Behind the scenes, they are also striving to improve their relationship with the FBI with the view to cut a deal.
Do not read the spoilers below if you are planning on watching the first half of Season 4 of 'Ozark.'
The Byrdes are trying to cozy up with Omar to eliminate local heroin dealer Darlene Snell (Lisa Emery).
It's Omar's nephew, Javi Elizonndro (Alfonso Herrera), who ends up scoring one of the most harrowing murders of Season 4, shooting Darlene because she stubbornly refuses to shut up shop. The same fate awaits Wyatt Langmore (Charlie Tahan), Darlene's lover.
The Season 4 casualties also include Sheriff Nix (Robert C. Treveiler), whom Javi kills early on to send a loud and clear message to Darlene. Elsewhere, Kerry Stone (Eric Ladin), Ruth Langmore's (Julia Garner) new friend has a near-overdose.
Before dying a premature death, Darlene takes out Kerry's driver, Brinkley Simmons. She also kills Frank Cosgrove (John Bedford Lloyd). The first half of Season 4 ends with Ruth pledging to get revenge on Javi for killing Wyatt and Darlene — which would strongly suggest that the murder spree will continue in the next episodes as well.
The first batch of episodes of Season 4 of Ozark arrived on Netflix on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022. The next batch will become available later in 2022.