Chrissy Metz Hints Two Deaths Could Happen in the Final Season of 'This Is Us'

Who could it possibly be? Some fans are convinced that the other character to die on This Is Us is Rebecca's husband, Miguel (Jon Huertas). In the flash-forward, when Kevin and Randall are at their mother's bedside, Miguel seems to be missing. His absence is something Milo Ventimiglia even hinted at way back in a 2020 interview with Us Weekly.

"It breaks my heart that Miguel is not around because that’s [Jack's] best friend," he said. "But maybe that means that Jack and Miguel are just kind of hanging out in heaven together. I don’t know!"