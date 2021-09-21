Sorry 'BIP' Fans! Tia Booth Does Not End up With (SPOILER) in the Season 7 Finale

Tia and Blake hit it off instantly, and there seems to be only one person standing in the way of them leaving paradise together. Although things seemed to be going well between the would-be couple, a passionate kiss between Tia and James Bonsall threatens the status of her relationship with Blake.

In a teaser for the Sept. 21 episode of BIP, Tia says that she’s “torn between two different guys.” Tia tells Blake: "James has gone out of his way to make me feel special. But Blake, I need you to act like you care about me." Blake passionately pleads, "There's nothing I want more out of this than leaving with you. Like, what more do you need to hear from me?"

Reality Steve’s report leads us to believe their relationship only continues to go downhill from here, but viewers will have to tune in to see exactly how their love story (or lack thereof) unfolds.

Watch new episodes of Bachelor in Paradise every Tuesday at 8 p.m. EST on ABC.