Amanda Please...Tell Us Who Your Fiancé Is!By Jacqueline Gualtieri
Not all of us get to have a romantic Valentine's Day but it looks like Amanda Bynes is one of the lucky ones. In fact, she thinks she's a really lucky one. According to the former child actress, she's engaged to the love of her life. But just who is she engaged to? Amanda looks like she's keeping her private life especially private.
Who is Amanda Bynes engaged to? She's not telling.
On Feb. 14, Amanda shared some pretty exciting news with her 225,000 Instagram followers. The 33-year-old posted an image of her hand with a ring with a rather large emerald cut diamond on it. Her hand appeared to be on top of another's hand. She captioned the image, "Engaged to tha love of my life."
The problem, though, is that Amanda never tagged who the love of her life actually is. Although she has lived a very public life, she's been off the radar for the past few years, taking care of her mental and physical health. A part of taking care of herself has been living her life mostly out of the public eye. Whereas she used to use social media a lot more frequently (like with her rather infamous tweets about Drake), these days, Amanda rarely gives her fans an update.
She's never posted an image with a boyfriend or girlfriend (the hand in the Valentine's Day photo appears to be a man, but, hey, Amanda's never publicly addressed her sexuality and we shouldn't make assumptions). She also hasn't recently been spotted out with anyone.
Fans noted a little something off about the photo.
After Amanda shared her engagement news, some fans noticed something a little strange. The other hand in the image is sporting a gold band that looks a lot like a wedding ring. "Is he already married?" one fan responded on her post. However, thanks to the way the hand is positioned, it's rather hard to tell if the ring is on the ring finger or the middle finger. Either way, it's making fans a little curious as to whether or not Amanda is already married. Or if her partner is.
On Feb. 15, Amanda shared a picture of her fiancé.
One day after announcing her engagement via social media, Amanda once again took to Instagram to give her followers a first look at her fiancé. Alongside a photo of herself and her future husband, Amanda simply wrote, "Lover." No other details or tagging took place at the time. So it looks like the identity of her mystery man shall remain a secret.
Congrats to Amanda and her fiancé...whoever he (or she) may be!
