We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment
amanda-bynes-engaged-1581739712074.jpg
Source: getty

Amanda Please...Tell Us Who Your Fiancé Is!

By

Not all of us get to have a romantic Valentine's Day but it looks like Amanda Bynes is one of the lucky ones. In fact, she thinks she's a really lucky one. According to the former child actress, she's engaged to the love of her life. But just who is she engaged to? Amanda looks like she's keeping her private life especially private. 

Who is Amanda Bynes engaged to? She's not telling.

On Feb. 14, Amanda shared some pretty exciting news with her 225,000 Instagram followers. The 33-year-old posted an image of her hand with a ring with a rather large emerald cut diamond on it. Her hand appeared to be on top of another's hand. She captioned the image, "Engaged to tha love of my life."