Clare Crawley's Ex Fiancé Benoit Beausejour-Savard Sounded Off on Her 'Bachelorette' News

By now, you've likely heard that the lead for Season 16 of ABC's The Bachelorette is Clare Crawley. The 38-year-old first graced our televisions with a fake baby bump when Juan Pablo Galavis was The Bachelor in 2013 (and she came in second place), but that wasn't the last time we'd see her on TV.

Clare later appeared on two seasons of Bachelor in Paradise, where she toyed with romances with Robert Graham, Zack Kalter, and Jared Haibon.