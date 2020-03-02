Clare Crawley's Ex Fiancé Benoit Beausejour-Savard Sounded Off on Her 'Bachelorette' News

Clare Crawley's Ex Fiancé Benoit Beausejour-Savard Sounded Off on Her 'Bachelorette' NewsBy Shannon Raphael
By now, you've likely heard that the lead for Season 16 of ABC's The Bachelorette is Clare Crawley. The 38-year-old first graced our televisions with a fake baby bump when Juan Pablo Galavis was The Bachelor in 2013 (and she came in second place), but that wasn't the last time we'd see her on TV.
Clare later appeared on two seasons of Bachelor in Paradise, where she toyed with romances with Robert Graham, Zack Kalter, and Jared Haibon.
Upon being unsuccessful in love following her two seasons on Paradise, Clare "retired" from the franchise. But, she decided to return when The Bachelor: Winter Games was announced because there would be contestants from other global editions of the franchise, and she thought she might fall in love.
She was right, as Clare forged her first major relationship since her infamous breakup with Juan Pablo on Winter Games.
She was part of a love triangle with German Christian Rauch and Canadian Benoit Beausejour-Savard, which appeared to come to an end when Benoit eliminated himself after he thought Clare would never like him.
On the reunion, Benoit and Clare got engaged after it was revealed that the two had reconciled following the show. Obviously, they have since split, as Clare is now the Bachelorette.
Who is Benoit Beausejour-Savard? Read on for the refresher as to who he is, for the details of his relationship with the Bachelorette and to find out whether or not he thinks she's a good choice for the lead.
Who is Benoit Beausejour-Savard?
The Montreal native and former restaurant manager made his reality TV debut on The Bachelorette Canada Season 1. He competed for the affections of Jasmine Lorimer, a hair stylist (which, coincidentally, is also Clare's profession). He came in fourth place, and he ultimately lost out to winner Kevin Wendt, who split from Jasmine less than a year after he got engaged to her.
Kevin and Benoit would go on to compete on both Winter Games and Bachelor in Paradise together (Kevin got engaged to Paradise alum Astrid Loch after dating Ashley Iaconetti on Winter Games).
While Benoit didn't exactly find a mutual love with Jasmine on The Bachelorette, he did find it with Clare on Winter Games in 2018.
In one of the more famous moments from the only season of the show, Benoit felt let down when Clare didn't meet him by the jacuzzi. He interpreted her lack of presence in the hot tub as a rejection, while she hadn't read as much into the interaction. Benoit left the Games in the second episode with a broken heart.
But, in between filming the show and the reunion, Clare and Benoit talked about the jacuzzi mishap and they got together. Two months into their relationship, Benoit proposed on the Winter Games reunion.
They ended their engagement shortly thereafter in April of 2018. They assured fans that they were on good terms, and Benoit proved that with an Instagram post following the news that his former fiancée would be The Bachelorette.
Benoit commented on what type of 'Bachelorette' his ex will be.
While some wouldn't exactly be thrilled that their ex is getting another chance at love as the lead of a top reality series (like Tia Booth when ex Colton Underwood got the lead role), Benoit is excited for Clare.
After news broke of Clare's chance at the lead on March 2, Benoit posted a photo of the two from when they were together.
"Congratulations to this gem!! She will be an amazing Bachelorette," he wrote. "She is smart, fun, strong, knows what she wants, and most importantly, she will call out the guys messing around!! Hell yeah!! Good luck on the journey to find love Clare Crawley !! You will be the best."
He also hashtagged "the best bachelorette ever" in his post, proving that these exes are, like they said, on good terms (at least from Benoit's perspective).
The Bachelorette premieres in May of 2020 on ABC.
