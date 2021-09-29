Who Is Behind the Dalmatian Mask on 'The Masked Singer'? Here Are the Clues

Who Is Behind the Dalmatian Mask on 'The Masked Singer'? Here Are the CluesBy Tatayana Yomary
Sep. 29 2021, Published 12:22 p.m. ET
Season 6 of Fox’s hit show The Masked Singer is officially in full swing. Over the years, celebrities from all walks of life have graced the stage to show off their singing chops, and sometimes, dancing skills. While a panel of judges and viewers alike can sometimes correctly guess the talent behind the mask, the grand reveal typically leaves everyone stunned.
As Episode 3 approaches, viewers will get more familiar with the Dalmatian, who has unique swag. The Dalmatian dons a gold, black, and white football uniform with the No. 1 printed on his jersey. He also rocks black and silver pants bedazzled with glitter. So, who is the famous face behind the Dalmatian mask? Here’s everything we know.
The Dalmatian on 'The Masked Singer' — The Clues
The Dalmatian was the first costume to be revealed for Season 6, and there are a few clues viewers have to work with. For starters, there was a teaser video released on Aug. 8, 2021, of the Dalmatian showing off his choreography skills with four dancers while donning his costume. A sneak peek promotion video released during the week of Sept. 12, 2021, showed the Dalmatian clue: a flock of eagles.
Plus, a clue package released on Sept. 29, 2021, showed the Dalmatian sharing a few hints about his identity:
- The Dalmatian blows a whistle and says, “Growing up there wasn’t really a playbook for my game.”
- The Scream painting by Edward Munch
- The Dalmation says, “I always wanted to play in the big leagues, but then I met one of the biggest players in the game,” while holding a trophy.
- The Dalmatian dribbles two big balls
Judging by his clue package, the Dalmatian has impressive athletic skills.
The Dalmatian on 'The Masked Singer' — The Guesses
Spoiler alert! While we don't know for sure who is behind the Dalmatian mask, the correct identity may be spoiled in the guesses below.
The guessing game on social media has gone into overdrive when it comes to the famous face behind the Dalmatian mask. A few celebrities mentioned by fans include Cam Newton, Drew Brees, and Juju Smith-Schuster. Based on how passionately the Dalmatian speaks about his athleticism, and feeling like an “underdog,” we wouldn’t be surprised if it turns out to be the Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver.
Here are a few other guesses we’ve seen for the Dalmatian:
So, who is the Dalmatian on 'The Masked Singer'? The answer is…
Despite all the good guesses on social media, the identity of the Dalmatian hasn't been revealed on the show quite yet! We'll be sure to update as soon as they are, though!
The Masked Singer airs on Wednesdays at 8 p.m. on Fox. Viewers can stream episodes on Hulu as well.