Who Exactly Is Brad Pitt's Alleged Baby Mama, Nicole Poturalski?

Nicole is actually already married and in an open relationship with Roland Mary, with whom she shares a 7-year-old son named Emil. This presents a complicated situation as the other parent involved in Nicole's alleged current pregnancy may very well be Brad, considering how the timing of his stay in France with her lines up with her bearing this child.

Given how many "what ifs" are involved in the situation with the limited information currently available, the source for Ok! says that all involved parties are ready to deal with whatever may come next.

"Roland would likely react calmly and try to work through it, but there’s no way of predicting if she would want to be with Brad in the long term. I imagine they’d just take one step at a time, but certainly they’d get together to discuss the practicalities."