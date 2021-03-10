The Raccoon on 'The Masked Singer' May Be a Talented Real Life Musician

The Raccoon on 'The Masked Singer' May Be a Talented Real Life MusicianBy Chrissy Bobic
Mar. 10 2021, Published 5:18 p.m. ET
Half of the fun in watching The Masked Singer is trying to figure out who all of the costumed performers are. And now that fans have gotten a look at the Raccoon, they are trying to figure out which celebrity is hiding beneath the over-sized and likely super-heavy costume.
In the past, those parading as various animals and creatures have turned out to be singers, actors, comedians, and athletes, much to the surprise of the show's judges and viewers alike.
Chances are, the Raccoon's identity on The Masked Singer will be as shocking, but sometimes fans end up hitting it right on the nose with their guesses. And fans have some clues to go on as far as what the Raccoon had to say in his or her high-pitched voice and their outfit.
Who is the Raccoon on 'The Masked Singer'? There are some clues.
Ahead of the March 10, 2021 episode of The Masked Singer, viewers got a look at the contestant in a promo. In it, the Raccoon said, "You may not be able to trust me with your lunch, but you better trust I can sing, baby." The fact that it is a raccoon may be a clue in itself, if the person beneath the costume has an affiliation to such animals in real life.
The character is also dressed in traditional cowboy garb, which might mean the man or woman masquerading as the Raccoon has ties to country music in some way.
The cowboy hat does have trash in it, which obviously plays on the Raccoon's persona, but the chaps and flannel shirt could mean something when it comes to figuring out who the Raccoon is.
Every contestant on The Masked Singer has to perform, but the Raccoon mentions being able to sing. Could this mean he or she is a singer in real life? It would narrow down the guesses and theories quite a bit. And, already, there are some guesses from fans based solely on the few clues the show has given viewers.
Some 'Masked Singer' fans already have guesses about who the Raccoon is.
On YouTube, someone commented that the Raccoon could be Bradley Cooper, since he voices Rocket Raccoon in Guardians of the Galaxy. He has also proven that he can sing, thanks to his role in A Star Is Born. On reddit, someone guessed that the Raccoon is actually Lil Nas X, though, because of the cowboy getup.
Lil Nas X is releasing a single in March 2021, so being on The Masked Singer could be a way for him to promote it. And, the redditor pointed out, Lil Nas X made a cheeky comment on Twitter in 2020 about dating a raccoon.
A couple of other fans on reddit guessed that the Raccoon is comedian Joe Gatto from Impractical Jokers.
They didn't give much reasoning other than the Raccoon's body type being similar to Joe's. But it definitely seems like something he would agree to do.
Clearly, there are already tons of guesses about who the Raccoon is, and with more clues to come, it won't be long before viewers have him or her totally figured out.
