The Raccoon on 'The Masked Singer' May Be a Talented Real Life Musician

Half of the fun in watching The Masked Singer is trying to figure out who all of the costumed performers are. And now that fans have gotten a look at the Raccoon, they are trying to figure out which celebrity is hiding beneath the over-sized and likely super-heavy costume.

In the past, those parading as various animals and creatures have turned out to be singers, actors, comedians, and athletes, much to the surprise of the show's judges and viewers alike.