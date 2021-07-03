This Is the Judge Behind the Ever-Evolving Britney Spears Conservatorship Drama

The past few weeks have taught us more about conservatorship than any of us would've otherwise known. But if you aren't familiar with the term, here's a rundown: It's basically a legal guardianship set up for those who do not possess the faculties — whether mental or physical, to manage their affairs, estate, finances, etc. — to do so themselves. Britney Spears is now seeking an end to her conservatorship and recent developments in her case has folks wondering: Who's the judge presiding over it?

Who is the judge in Britney Spears's case?

When word broke out that Britney Spears's request to have her father removed from her conservatorship was denied by a judge, people began slinging out theories all over the internet. Some said it was "not a great day for women," while others insisted that the denial was a gender issue, speculating because the pop star was a woman, she was treated differently for her much-publicized 2007 "mental breakdown."

So it's understandable why so many wanted to know more about the judge presiding over the case: Judge Brenda Penny. She earned her B.A. from the University of Southern California and then went on to the West Los Angeles School of Law, where she obtained a J.D.. Her professional legal career began in 1982 at the law firm of Gronemeier and Baker; seven years later, she'd be made partner.

She must've made a positive impression on both clients and other members of the firm, as she would go on to start her own solo practice in 1994. But that only lasted three years because she was offered another opportunity: Probate Attorney in California's Superior Court. From 2001 until 2014, she worked as an assistant supervising probate attorney before being elected to court commissioner.

At that time, Judge Brenda Penny declined to suspend Spears' father, though she did not rule out future petitions for his removal or suspension. Also, at that time, the judge appointed financial company Bessemer Trust as a co-conservator. https://t.co/sRzcmKpfpz pic.twitter.com/HgXQkwsWpW — Variety (@Variety) July 1, 2021 Source: Twitter

After excelling in that position for four years, she'd go on to receive a bench appointment (becoming a judge is a slow, difficult crawl), but it would ultimately work in her benefit. Judge Penny then became the Los Angeles County Superior Court Judge. She's a registered Democrat and her son is film director Prentice Penny, the executive producer of HBO's long-running series, Insecure. He was also consulting producer for Brooklyn Nine-Nine and a slew of other high profile projects.