'Days of Our Lives' Has Cast a New Vivian — and She's a Soap Opera Veteran

Prepare to be wowed, Days of Our Lives fans! If you love to watch this classic soap opera, then you know that the role of Vivian Alamain has been recast a few times. And while the show has been a success throughout all of the changes, it looks like fans can expect a new addition to the cast.

In case you haven’t heard, One Life to Live alum Robin Strasser is no longer playing Vivian. Now the producers have shaken things up with soap opera royalty to play the role. That said, many fans have been scrambling for answers on who will play Vivian. And this answer is a mystery no longer.

https://t.co/VjKSWf6ir1 BELOVED Soap Diva #LindaDano who joined up with beloved #AlisonSweeney in 2018 will in 2021 be joining the cast of beloved long running #DaysOfOurLives as the new VIVIAN. Linda has timeless energy-pizzazz-& marketing skills in addition to her acting sizzle

According to Soaps.com , Days of Our Lives' Vivian is heading back to Salem — this time in the form of soap legend Linda Dano. In fact, Robin was the one to share the news via Twitter for fans to see.

The character has been played by Louise Sorel on and off since 1992. And when Sorel was unavailable for a return September 2019, Robin was tapped to take on the role. In 2020, Sorel made a return to the role of Vivian. However, soap opera veteran Linda Dano has been announced as the new Vivian.

There is no denying that the character Vivian on Days of Our Lives has caused plenty of mischief. While she has been dubbed the show's villain, her character brings something special to the storyline. That said, many actresses have jumped at the opportunity to land the coveted role.

Linda Dano has a history of playing iconic roles.

If you're hip to the daytime television game, then you know that Linds is considered to be the creme de la creme of soap actresses. She first hit the daytime scene as Gretel Cummings on One Life to Live in 1978. She also played Cynthia Haines on As The World Turns from 1981 to 1992. However, she is mostly known and praised for her work while playing Felicia Gallant on Another World from 1982 to 1999 when the soap was canceled.

In fact, the site reports that she "crossed over her One Life to Live character of Rae “Don’t Call Me Gretel” Cummings to All My Children, Port Charles, and General Hospital 20 years ago as daughter Skye Quartermaine sought to learn the identity of her biological father." So, she is quite the seasoned actress.

That said, she has also won various nominations for her acting skills. She even won the Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actress in 1993. So naturally, many fans are excited to see Linda back on their screens.

How freakin comforting is it to see THE @LindaDano back in daytime? @nbcdays gets it... when Louise is unavailable, they recognize the importance of getting a soap opera powerhouse.. first Robin & now Linda! @carlivatiron — RDN79 (@SoapStud79) February 3, 2021 Source: Twitter

Article continues below advertisement

There is no denying that Linda is being welcomed with open arms. And while there are plenty of twists and turns that the writers can put into her storyline, it's safe to say that she's in it for the long haul.