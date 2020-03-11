Who Is the Swan on 'The Masked Singer'? Her Identity Is a Wild Goose Chase

Who Is the Swan on 'The Masked Singer'? Her Identity Is a Wild Goose ChaseBy Michelle Stein
Season 3 of The Masked Singer has offered fans a total of 18 creative and beautiful costumes. And although viewers ultimately hope their favorites make it to the end of the singing competition, everyone knows most of the fun lies within trying to figure out what celebrity is behind each mask. So who is the Swan? The guesses are all over the place at this point.
The Masked Singer is simple in its setup — which is probably why it's so wildly addicting. Mystery singers wearing masks and costumes sing their hearts out on-stage. Audience members then vote and the contestants are whittled down, one by one — with their identities revealed as each contestant is eliminated. Along the way, the judges, audience members, and folks at home try to figure out, with the help of clue packages, what celebrity is behind each mask.
You might be convinced you recognize the voice or have figured out the meaning behind the clues — only to be completely floored when the mask finally comes off. Let's take a look at a few of the theories surrounding who the Swan might be.
Some people think the Swan could be Cyndi Lauper.
Based on the photos and video that have been released for Group C so far, the consensus among fans is that the Swan is female. Taking it a step further, some people think that female could by Cyndi Lauper — all because of a "clue" posted on Jan. 23.
"I just swan-a party," an Instagram post featuring the Swan read. Fans translated this to Cyndi's popular song, "Girls Just Want to Have Fun." Get it? Girls just swan-a have fun. OK, maybe it's a bit of a stretch.
Reddit thinks the Swan is Jessica Simpson.
Over on the Masked Singer subreddit, one person theorized that the Swan just might be Jessica Simpson. And you know what, I can kind of see it.
"It looks like Jessica Simpson's short little legs. She's been talking about a drinking and drug problem she recently overcame, so I can see her choosing a swan costume," the person explained. "And now that's she's had her children and got her self sober, I could see her doing this to get back into the business."
Still others think the Swan might be Bjork.
Remember that time Bjork wore a swan dress on the red carpet ahead of the 2001 Oscars — and then went on to "lay" six ostrich eggs for all to see? Yeah, well that's exactly why The Masked Singer fans think she could be the celebrity behind the Swan costume. And I suppose we shouldn't completely rule out the possibility.
If you remember, Ken Jeong was convinced the Flower was Bjork back in Season 2 — except she turned out to be Patti LaBelle. I wonder if Ken will even entertain the possibility of a different contestant being Bjork after that miss?
Do any of these fan theories about the Swan seem likely to you? Who do you think the Swan is? Be sure to catch The Masked Singer at 8 p.m. (ET) Tuesdays and Wednesdays on Fox.
