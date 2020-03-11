Who Is the Swan on 'The Masked Singer'? Her Identity Is a Wild Goose Chase

Over on the Masked Singer subreddit, one person theorized that the Swan just might be Jessica Simpson. And you know what, I can kind of see it.

"It looks like Jessica Simpson's short little legs. She's been talking about a drinking and drug problem she recently overcame, so I can see her choosing a swan costume," the person explained. "And now that's she's had her children and got her self sober, I could see her doing this to get back into the business."