'The Masked Singer' Fans Are Convinced the White Tiger Is [SPOILER]By Leila Kozma
The White Tiger is a perfectionist with strong ties to New England, or at least, that's what the clue package would have us believe.
Brimming with charisma and positive energy, the furry contestant stole the spotlight during the Season 3 premiere of The Masked Singer. In lieu of top-notch singing talents, he was serving strong looks and fantastic presentation skills — which viewers connected with straightaway. So, who is the White Tiger? Let's see what The Masked Singer fans think.
So, who could be the White Tiger?
Judging by the clue package, the White Tiger must be a proud New Englander with some unparalleled career achievements to boast.
"My entire life, I've sought out perfection. So choosing a mask with unlimited power like the white tiger was a no-brainer," the mysterious contestant purred in the teaser.
Set in a high school corridor, the clip showed a gigantic clam shackling champion trophy, a poster of Benjamin Franklin, Abraham Lincoln, and George Washington with the words "four score and seven years ago" scribbled all over it, and another poster with the date, 5/3. These signs indicate that the White Tiger is a professional athlete. The question remains: which one?
Some 'The Masked Singer' fans are convinced that Gronk is the White Tiger.
According to Gold Derby, the Abraham Lincoln poster could be a reference to the Gettysburg Address and its famous line, "four score and seven years ago." As the outlet notes, this might be a clever allusion to Rob Gronkowski's jersey number, 87.
The White Tiger costume is embellished with eight, bright blue stones. Gronk has eight rings in total — three from Super Bowl and five from Pro Bowl. According to Gold Derby, this proves that Gronk is the White Tiger.
As to the clam shacking trophy? Gronk played for the New England Patriots for nine entire seasons, which must have posed plenty of opportunities to get acquainted with the infamous culinary landscape of the area.
"Rob Gronkowski is the white tiger. It has to be," wrote a The Masked singer fan.
"The white tiger is most definitely none other that Gronk [sic]," opined another.
"The robot is lil Wayne 100%. Almost as easy as Gronk as the white tiger. Mortal lock," predicted someone else.
Or, could The Rock be masquerading as the White Tiger?
Some fans are hedging their bets on Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. The professional wrestler landed his first acting role in the 2001 The Mummy Returns, which would explain the White Tiger's penchant for jewelry. Charisma, stage presence, and the love of everything sports-related could point to The Rock, Good Housekeeping notes.
Jason David Frank is another celebrity The Masked Singer fans are bound to keep a closer eye on. The actor shot to fame with a leading role on Power Rangers, where he played the Tommy Oliver, the White Power Ranger. His love of everything martial arts-related lead some to speculate that he could be hiding under the White Tiger costume.
We only have one question left: Is Gronk, The Rock, or perhaps Jason David Frank the White Tiger?
Catch new episodes of The Masked Singer every Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET on Fox.
