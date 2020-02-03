We allow third parties to collect information which we use for business purposes, for more info read CCPA section in the privacy policy page.
Browsers may block some cookies by default. Click accept to allow advertising partners to use cookies and serve more relevant ads. Visit our privacy policy page for more information.
Home > Entertainment > The Masked Singer
who-is-the-white-tiger-masked-singer-1580741016993.jpg
Source: YouTube

'The Masked Singer' Fans Are Convinced the White Tiger Is [SPOILER]

By

The White Tiger is a perfectionist with strong ties to New England, or at least, that's what the clue package would have us believe. 

Brimming with charisma and positive energy, the furry contestant stole the spotlight during the Season 3 premiere of The Masked Singer. In lieu of top-notch singing talents, he was serving strong looks and fantastic presentation skills — which viewers connected with straightaway. So, who is the White Tiger? Let's see what The Masked Singer fans think.

So, who could be the White Tiger?

Judging by the clue package, the White Tiger must be a proud New Englander with some unparalleled career achievements to boast. 

"My entire life, I've sought out perfection. So choosing a mask with unlimited power like the white tiger was a no-brainer," the mysterious contestant purred in the teaser. 