'The Masked Singer' Fans Are Convinced the White Tiger Is [SPOILER]

The White Tiger is a perfectionist with strong ties to New England, or at least, that's what the clue package would have us believe.

Brimming with charisma and positive energy, the furry contestant stole the spotlight during the Season 3 premiere of The Masked Singer. In lieu of top-notch singing talents, he was serving strong looks and fantastic presentation skills — which viewers connected with straightaway. So, who is the White Tiger? Let's see what The Masked Singer fans think.