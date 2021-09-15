You'll Never Guess Which Team of Brothers Won Season 2 of 'Lego Masters'

In the Season 2 finale, each team was given 24 hours to build whatever their heart desires and Lego Masters host Jamie Berard said it wasn't easy. The builders were given complete creative control over their final project, which left even more room for error.

Ahead of the Lego Masters season finale, host Jamie teased that one team totally understood the assignment, while the other two failed to perform under pressure.

He told TV Insider, “You really see the teams approach it in very different ways where one of the teams comes in quite confident, one of the teams is finding their way, and another team is trying to fall back on strengths while trying to push it a little bit.”