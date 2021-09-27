Live From New York, Beck Bennett and Lauren Holt Are Leaving 'Saturday Night Live'

Live from New York, it’s the cast of the 47th season of Saturday Night Live ! Premiering this Saturday, Oct. 2, SNL waited until almost the very last minute to reveal to the world who is staying, going, and joining for the next season. This time around, we’re losing two cast members from opposite ends of the spectrum. Beck Bennett is exiting after a solid eight-year run, and Lauren Holt is leaving after only one season.

He also played a grown-up Deacon Logan in Bill & Ted Face the Music, which was one of the few movies to drop during the COVID-19 lockdowns. While Beck hasn't directly stated why he's leaving the show, it's likely due to the fact that his schedule just keeps getting busier and busier.

Beck recently had a hilarious cameo on The Other Two when Heléne Yorke’s Brooke Dubek, a flight attendant, met up with his character via a dating app while he was between flights. He also has a pretty solid career doing voiceover work. Beck voices Launchpad McQuack in the DuckTales reboot and Austin Van Der Sleet in Marvel's M.O.D.O.K.

Some of his best SNL impressions include but are not limited to Jake Tapper, Philip Seymour Hoffman, Mitch McConnell, and Vladimir Putin. In an Instagram post about leaving the show, Beck said, “Love you SNL. Gonna miss you so much.” Cecily Strong commented, “This HURTS. Dang I’m gonna miss you.”

Beck Bennett came to Saturday Night Live with a background in improv comedy. He was part of a sketch group called Good Neighbor with Dave McCary, Kyle Mooney, and Nick Rutherford, who have all worked on SNL in some capacity. He was also famously in several AT&T commercials interviewing children. Beck currently lives in Los Angeles, which leaves people wondering if he wants to stay and work there.

Why is Lauren Holt leaving 'Saturday Night Live'?

Lauren Holt joined the cast for SNL’s 46th season after the Saturday Night Live at Home season, which was filmed entirely from cast members' houses during the lockdowns. While Saturday Night Live did a fairly good job of maintaining some semblance of normalcy during the pandemic, joining after such an unprecedented time was probably very strange for Lauren.

Lauren’s first appearance on SNL was during the premiere of the show’s 46th season with Chris Rock as host and Megan Thee Stallion as the musical guest. She appeared alongside fellow new cast members Andrew Dismukes and Punkie Johnson, both of whom are returning for Season 47. Fans often felt that Lauren was being treated as an Aidy Bryant stand-in. However, she stood out with characters like relationship expert Mackenzie Taylor-Joy on Weekend Update.

Source: NBC