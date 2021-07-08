The Netflix Trilogy 'Fear Street' Brings the Chills and Thrills but Is Not for Kids

Thanks to producer Peter Chernin and indie director Leigh Janiak Netflix'sFear Street is here.

Fear Street Part 1: 1994 debuted on Netflix on July 3, which is the first of three installments reminiscent of the classic slasher flicks from the '90s. The first film even pays tribute to Wes Craven's cult classic Scream during the opening sequence.

The movies are loosely based on the popular R.L. Stine books of the same name, taking place in the fictitious town of Shadyside, which has been haunted for centuries.