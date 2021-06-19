Jeffree Star Is Selling His California Mansion and Moving to Wyoming Full-Time

"I do want to let everyone know that, for the first time in my life at 35 years old, I am finally leaving California. Some of you probably aren't shocked, a lot of you may be shocked by that news, but I am gonna sell this house," he said. The 7-bed, 13-bath, nearly 20,000 square-foot home in Hidden Hills, Calif. is listed online for $20 million, and you can check out the listing here .

"2020 really it took it out of me, and I had so much time during COVID and lockdown ... to reevaluate my life. I need to say goodbye to California for a second ... for my mental health and for my journey, I need to step away," Jeffree said. He added, "This decision was astronomically hard ... I'm the first to admit I'm a very damaged person."

Why is Jeffree Star selling his house?

Jeffree Star is selling his house in California so he can move to Wyoming for good. He purchased a 70-acre Wyoming ranch (in the city of Casper) last December 2020, and will be permanently moving to the property so that he can address his mental health. He also added that his palatial mansion made him feel "really, really lonely" and that he's ready to stop taking up so much space.

"I'm ready to stop being a single person in a 25,000 square foot home. Let a family enjoy this, let someone else enjoy this. I'm proud of where I've gotten to, but I need to have a new energy," Jeffree claims. "It feels so freeing to be able to let go of so much," he added, saying that owning so many material possessions felt like hoarding.

Source: YouTube

While it's not as lavish as his California mansion, it's not exactly a small space, either. The Casper ranch takes up nearly 6,000 square feet, has a main house with six bedrooms and a two-car garage and a detached accessory building with garage space. According to Variety, it's unclear how much Jeffree paid for the property, although the estate was last listed for $1.1 million.

Some may be wondering if this big life transition has anything to do with the fact that Jeffree Star isn't exactly thriving like he once used to. Insider reported that Jeffree wasn't pulling in the same YouTube views he once did, and that some of his makeup has been spotted at TJ Maxx (he once ruthlessly made fun of Kat Von D when he spotted some of her products at Marshalls).

TODAY IN “WHO COULD’VE SEEN THAT COMING?”: Some Jeffree Star fans noticed his latest video is getting way less views than usual for his channel. Jeffree uploaded latest video November 15 and in the nearly 3 days that passed it failed to break 1M views. Jeffree has 17M subs. pic.twitter.com/HTEMrNTWNa — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) November 18, 2020 Source: Twitter

The Insider report says, "Critics have noticed that Star's engagement on social media is down, his latest Jeffree Star Cosmetics makeup collection hasn't sold out, and some of his older palettes are being sold for reduced prices at TJ Maxx — something Star has mocked other beauty entrepreneurs for."

TODAY IN “WHO COULD’VE SEEN THAT COMING?”: Jeffree Star and Shane Dawson’s Conspiracy Palette being delivered in bulk to TJ Maxx stores, according to this viral TikTok. Other Jeffree Star palettes appear to be shipping to TJ Maxx as well. pic.twitter.com/JDQCSztwkn — Def Noodles (@defnoodles) November 11, 2020 Source: Twitter

Jeffree has also been in hot water countless times for past racist behavior, bullying, alleged sexual assault, and more. Is it possible that his reputation is finally impacting his business?

In March 2020, Jeffree had to shut down his warehouse due to the pandemic. But he claims to have paid his employees, regardless. "The whole warehouse is off today. Um, I'm not playing games. My employees are getting motherf---ing paid, other employers that are being shiesty you're going to be f---ed when this virus is over in a couple of weeks and you have no loyal employees – it's f---ed up," he wrote on Instagram Stories right before the national shutdown.

Jeffree Star Buys Massive Wyoming Ranch https://t.co/PeWNmGEsGs — Variety (@Variety) December 11, 2020 Source: Twitter