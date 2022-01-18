Mackenzie McKee Is Another Mom Who Isn't Part of 'Teen Mom: Family Reunion'By Chrissy Bobic
Jan. 18 2022
The young moms of the Teen Mom franchise aren't in high school anymore, but sometimes it can feel like it. Mackenzie McKee was a late addition to Teen Mom OG and came aboard as a guest star mom before she was an official cast member. From the beginning, t was clear that she felt just a tad left out. And now that she isn't part of Teen Mom: Family Reunion, it sort of cements her place in the franchise.
At least that's what it seems like. From the outside looking in, it appears that Mackenzie is left out of the in-crowd in regards to the Teen Mom spinoff. But is that really the case?
Mackenzie does get along with Catelynn and Tyler Baltierra, who are also on Teen Mom OG. And even if she wasn't with the series from the start, she's still a 16 and Pregnant OG. Fans want to know why she's absent from the supersized Teen Mom spinoff.
Why isn't Mackenzie McKee in 'Teen Mom: Family Reunion'?
There was initially some confusion about why Mackenzie isn't in Teen Mom: Family Reunion. According to a Teen Mom gossip Instagram account, in December 2021, Mackenzie replied to a fan's comment on her Instagram asking if she filmed Teen Mom: Family Reunion.
Although the comment is no longer under Mackenzie's original post, according to the gossip account, Mackenzie replied, "I was not invited."
But Cheyenne Floyd, who is part of Teen Mom OG, said in a recent Instagram Q&A that all moms from the franchise were invited to participate in the series. On Jan. 6, 2022, Mackenzie responded to an Instagram comment on another of her own posts.
The follower asked why she isn't in any photos from the series. Mackenzie replied, "I was told the show wasn't even happening. But life is good. What's meant to be will be."
Teen Mom: Family Reunion features moms from both Teen Mom OG and Teen Mom 2 as they work through their issues and try to squash any beef they might have with other stars in the franchise. But so far, it seems like group progress will take a backseat to the drama.
Mackenzie McKee isn't the only mom absent from the 'Teen Mom' spinoff.
It's still not totally clear why Mackenzie isn't part of Teen Mom: Family Reunion. But what we do know is that she isn't the only mom noticeably absent from the spinoff.
Kailyn Lowry from Teen Mom 2 isn't part of the show either. Not long after the Teen Mom: Family Reunion premiere, Kailyn appeared on the podcast I Need Wine With Ashley and Jessica and explained why she chose not to film.
According to Kailyn, it conflicted with her own podcasting schedule, she wouldn't be able to find sitters for all four of her kids, and she wanted to avoid drama.
But in the Teen Mom franchise, you can't completely avoid the drama. Even though they aren't part of the show, Kailyn and Mackenzie are still part of the conversation.
