Is 'Daybreak' Coming Back For A Second Season? Here's What We Know

If you’re looking for something (slightly) spooky to binge watch before Halloween season is over, you’re in luck. Netflix’s new post-apocalyptic comedy-drama Daybreak is the perfect show to help you get your mind off of the tragedy that is The Walking Dead.

Similar to The Walking Dead, Daybreak is based on a comic book series by Brian Ralph. The show, which premiered on Netflix earlier this month, follows high school outcast Josh Wheeler (Colin Ford) on his quest to find his missing ex-girlfriend Sam Dean (Sophie Simnett) in a post-apocalyptic Glendale, California.

Source: Ursula Coyote/Netflix Daybreak

Josh’s journey isn’t an easy one, especially in a world destroyed by a biochemical nuclear attack. Along the way, he teams up with Angelica Green (Alyvia Alyn Lind), Wesley Fists (Austin Crute), Turbo Bro Jock (Cody Kearsley), Mona Lisa (Jeanté Godlock) and Eli Cardashyan (Gregory Kasyan), where they come across teenage cliques and flesh-eating, zombie-like adults called “Ghoulies.”

The show has received mostly positive reviews and already has a massive fan base, but the season finale has everyone left wondering — will Daybreak be returning to Netflix for a second season? Here’s what we know so far.

Will Daybreak return for Season 2? As of right now, Netflix has not announced a second season renewal of Daybreak, but since the show hasn’t even been out for a full week yet, it’s safe to say we’ll have to wait a few more months to find out what happens to Josh and the gang.

Source: Ursula Coyote/Netflix Daybreak

According to a 2018 article by Vulture , one of the main deciding factors on whether or not Netflix renews a show for another season depends on how many people complete a full season of a show within the first four weeks of its release.

The company also keeps track of which shows new subscribers watch first. This is how Netflix knows if a specific show is motivating people to sign up for a subscription. So for now, you’ll probably have to wait at least another three weeks to see what Netflix decides to do.

Does Daybreak Season 2 have a release date? Okay, so let’s say Daybreak does pass the test and gets renewed for a second season on Netflix. In that case, you could probably expect the next part of the series to premiere at least a year from now.

Source: Ursula Coyote/Netflix Daybreak