'The Book of Boba Fett' Teases the Return of a Certain Mandalorian (SPOILERS)By Allison DeGrushe
Jan. 19 2022, Published 11:22 a.m. ET
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Episode 4 of The Book of Boba Fett.
The fourth episode of The Book of Boba Fett sets the stage for the rest of the series, with our titular hero preparing for a full-blown war against the Pyke Syndicate. With only three episodes left, the limited series is bound to include plenty of Star Wars cameos during this epic battle.
"Chapter 4: The Gathering Storm" shows Boba's efforts to form alliances with Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen) in the past and with Black Krrsantan in the present. With these two on his side, it seems Boba might stand a chance against one of the most powerful cartels in the galaxy. However, a trio of fighters is clearly not enough to defeat the Pykes, so what are they going to do?
While discussing strategy, Boba tells Fennec that they need more muscle for the war, and she replies, "Credits can buy muscle if you know where to look." Interesting ... is Fennec indirectly suggesting a certain Mandalorian who is now the ruler of Mandalore? Will Din Djarin be in The Book of Boba Fett? Let's find out!
Will Din Djarin be in 'The Book of Boba Fett'?
While we won't know for sure until Episode 5 drops on Disney Plus, we can safely assume that, yes, our favorite Mandalorian, Din Djarin, will be in The Book of Boba Fett.
The Star Wars franchise is incredibly secretive, so we wouldn't put it past them to bring Pedro Pascal on set for a few days to film another round of team-ups between Mando and Boba Fett.
Plus, Episode 4 of The Book of Boba Fett teases the return of Din Djarin several times through the use of Ludwig Göransson's stunning musical score for The Mandalorian.
In the flashback sequence, Boba sees an explosion in the distance, and what's interesting is that the song used in the scene just so happens to be a snippet of "Capture the Flag" from The Mandalorian Season 2 soundtrack.
Mando's theme song plays at the end of 'The Book of Boba Fett' Episode 4.
Additionally, when Fennec suggests Boba call in Mando for help in the final seconds of "Chapter 4: The Gathering Storm," the iconic theme song of Din Djarin blares until the screen cuts to black. If there is any indication that Din is arriving in The Book of Boba Fett, that moment, right there, with his theme blasting, is it.
So if you're as big a fan of The Mandalorian as we are, then it seems our Din Djarin drought is ending sooner than we thought. To hold you over until next week, we figure you'd love to fangirl like these social media users below:
"The amount of power Din Djarin holds to not even be mentioned by name in this episode but still has everyone losing their minds ... king s--t," one Twitter user declared.
Another loyal Mando fan added, "I apologize for the person I'm going to become if Din Djarin shows up in next week's Boba Fett." A third enthusiastic fanatic commented, in all-caps might we add, "We are getting Din Djarin back next week. I am manifesting it. I am demanding it."
Catch new episodes of The Book of Boba Fett on Wednesdays, only on Disney Plus.