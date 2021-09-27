The Theme Song for the Live-Action 'Cowboy Bebop' Is up, but Someone Is Missing From It

Ed is a quirky teenage hacker with a genderfluid appearance. Throughout the original anime, they often exhibit odd mannerisms and can be easily distracted. However, Ed often comes through when Spike and the crew need help.

Ed's exclusion from the opening is noticeable, to say the least. Showrunner André Nemec hasn't made an official announcement on casting Ed, but he encourages fans to wait and see.

"Ed — everybody wants to know about Ed," André told Polygon. "People will be ... very delighted when they watch the season."

André is well aware of the show's legacy and influence on pop culture and wants to make sure his vision does right by the show.

"I was fond of saying, 'This is Cowboy Bebop, it's pretty hallowed ground, so let's not f--k it up,'" he said.