Jo and Addison Could Be an Unstoppable 'Grey's Anatomy' Team

Until Jo made the official switch to OB as her specialty on Grey's Anatomy , the show hadn't really put much focus on that department in years. But now that Addison came back (and could lead the hospital as an OB surgeon if she returns full-time), will Addison and Jo work together at some point? Jo isn't exactly new to the game, but she could learn a thing or two from a seasoned surgeon like Addison.

Given Addison's experience and Jo's determination in literally everything, they would make a great pair. The only problem is that Addison isn't necessarily here permanently . If the show were to pair them up professionally, it would almost be like teasing fans.

As far as she knows, Jo will continue to work with Carina. And although Addison already left, she could be back again and work more closely with Jo.

Camilla explained that she and the show's other actors still don't know everything about Season 18. She told the outlet "there are so many episodes to go."

Jo and Addison could work together in the future. But for now, it looks like Jo will continue to learn under Carina. Camilla Luddington, who plays Jo, told Entertainment Weekly in October 2021 that Carina, the current OB/GYN doctor at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital, is still Jo's mentor.

Jo and Link could be the next 'Grey's Anatomy' romance.

Even if Jo and Addison don't work together on Grey's Anatomy, maybe Jo and Link will get closer. Ever since their years-long friendship was revealed, viewers have hoped that they'd be thrown together at some point. And now that Link and Amelia are over, Season 18 could finally be Link and Jo's time to shine as a couple. Chris Carmack, who plays Link, told TV Guide in September 2021 that he trusts the show's writers to create a storyline worthy of Link and Jo if they decide to take the romantic path.

"I trust the writers to take it in a good direction. I think it really could play out beautifully either way," he said. "I really do trust the writers to do the best thing." Camilla told TV Guide in the same interview that she knows some Grey's Anatomy fans have hoped for Jo and Link to get together. And even though it hasn't happened yet, she added that "you never know" what the writers have in store.

Look I love Carina right but I would love to see Addison come back and be Jo’s mentor 💗 #GreysAnatomy @camilluddington @katewalsh pic.twitter.com/IKvj7UhnQv — Lucy☽ (@lucy_st7) May 21, 2021