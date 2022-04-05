We Need to See Kourtney and Travis's Vegas Wedding on 'The Kardashians'By Chrissy Bobic
Apr. 5 2022, Published 11:29 a.m. ET
On April 5, 2022, TMZ reported that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got married in Las Vegas early the previous morning. According to the outlet, the couple visited a chapel in the middle of the night on April 4, not long after Travis performed at the 2022 Grammy's, and the two tied the knot. If you are the epitome of the Pikachu surprised-face meme right now, you definitely aren't alone.
But if the wedding is legit and Travis is now an official member of the Kardashian family, it makes you wonder: Will Kourtney and Travis's wedding be on The Kardashians? The Hulu series premieres on April 14, 2022. But if there were no cameras present during their nuptials, this is either the best marketing strategy ever or it's Kourtney and Travis's way of getting married before her family is thrust back into the throes of reality TV stardom.
Will Kourtney and Travis's wedding be on 'The Kardashians'?
According to TMZ, the newlyweds didn't allow the chapel to take photographs. Instead, they brought their own photographer. What's more, the outlet reported there will be many more celebrations following Travis and Kourtney's sudden Vegas wedding.
Because the first season of The Kardashians has already been filmed, it's unlikely that the show will somehow fit the wedding in.
However, the family has welcomed cameras back into their lives, so it wouldn't be surprising to see the wedding play out in Season 2 — or, if we're really lucky, on some kind of Barker-Kardashian wedding special on Hulu.
Before Travis, Kourtney was in a 10-year relationship with Scott Disick, with whom she shares three children. The two never married. In fact, unlike Kim Kardashian, who said "I do" more than once, Kourtney has never been married before.
Travis and Kourtney got engaged in October 2021, so fans knew that wedding bells were coming. No one could have anticipated a middle-of-the-night Las Vegas quickie wedding, however.
Travis and Kourtney have yet to confirm the news of their marriage.