Logo
Home > Realitytv > The Kardashians (Hulu Series)
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker
Source: Getty Images

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker at the 2022 Grammy's.

We Need to See Kourtney and Travis's Vegas Wedding on 'The Kardashians'

By

Apr. 5 2022, Published 11:29 a.m. ET

On April 5, 2022, TMZ reported that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got married in Las Vegas early the previous morning. According to the outlet, the couple visited a chapel in the middle of the night on April 4, not long after Travis performed at the 2022 Grammy's, and the two tied the knot. If you are the epitome of the Pikachu surprised-face meme right now, you definitely aren't alone.

Article continues below advertisement

But if the wedding is legit and Travis is now an official member of the Kardashian family, it makes you wonder: Will Kourtney and Travis's wedding be on The Kardashians? The Hulu series premieres on April 14, 2022. But if there were no cameras present during their nuptials, this is either the best marketing strategy ever or it's Kourtney and Travis's way of getting married before her family is thrust back into the throes of reality TV stardom.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker
Source: Getty Images

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker.

Article continues below advertisement

Will Kourtney and Travis's wedding be on 'The Kardashians'?

According to TMZ, the newlyweds didn't allow the chapel to take photographs. Instead, they brought their own photographer. What's more, the outlet reported there will be many more celebrations following Travis and Kourtney's sudden Vegas wedding.

Because the first season of The Kardashians has already been filmed, it's unlikely that the show will somehow fit the wedding in.

However, the family has welcomed cameras back into their lives, so it wouldn't be surprising to see the wedding play out in Season 2 — or, if we're really lucky, on some kind of Barker-Kardashian wedding special on Hulu.

Article continues below advertisement

Before Travis, Kourtney was in a 10-year relationship with Scott Disick, with whom she shares three children. The two never married. In fact, unlike Kim Kardashian, who said "I do" more than once, Kourtney has never been married before.

Travis and Kourtney got engaged in October 2021, so fans knew that wedding bells were coming. No one could have anticipated a middle-of-the-night Las Vegas quickie wedding, however.

Travis and Kourtney have yet to confirm the news of their marriage.

Advertisement
More from Distractify

'The Kardashians' Hulu Trailer: Kourtney Declares, "Travis and I Want to Have a Baby"

Is 'The Kardashians' on Hulu Different From 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians'?

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Have Been Feuding –– Will He Let the Kids Be on the Hulu Show?

More From Distractify

    Distractify Logo

    © Copyright 2022 Distractify. Distractify is a registered trademark. All Rights Reserved. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website. Offers may be subject to change without notice.