Will Neil Patrick Harris Come Back for 'How I Met Your Father'? Wait for It...

Ever since How I Met Your Father star Hilary Duff teased fans that one of the members of the original How I Met Your Mother cast would perhaps be appearing in the spinoff's freshman season, all eyes turned to Neil Patrick Harris's Barney Stinson.

Hilary, who plays the female protagonist equivalent of HIMYM's Ted Mosby (Josh Radnor), describes her character, Sophie, as someone who "wholeheartedly believes in love" and whose journey of "figuring herself out" we'll get to see in the series.