'Pam & Tommy' Is Such a Hit With Viewers –– Will There Be a Season 2?

If Hulu decided to move forward with Pam & Tommy Season 2, it would most likely arrive on the streaming platform around early 2023. Since the first season is available now at the start of 2022, Season 2 would most likely follow a similar timeline.

Season 1 sheds a lot of light on Pam and Tommy’s relationship from the moment they fell in love at first sight to the moment they decided to get married after just 96 hours of knowing each other.