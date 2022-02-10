Will There Be a Reunion Special for 'Love Is Blind' Season 2?By Shannon Raphael
Feb. 10 2022, Published 12:35 p.m. ET
It's been nearly two years since viewers first saw Jessica Batten's dog drink directly from her glass of wine, or heard Amber Pike explain her tricky student loan situation to Matt Barnett, or witnessed Diamond Jack quote a Beyoncé lyric during her break-up from Carlton Morton on Season 1 of Love Is Blind.
The Netflix series captivated the nation in the early days of the COVID-19 lockdowns in 2020. The format starts off with the single stars completing 10 days of pod speed-dating before the couples get engaged, meet in person, live together, and then decide whether or not to get married (in that order).
Now, Love Is Blind is set to return for a second season on Feb. 11, and fans can't wait to get to know the newest set of pod singletons, and to find out who will walk down the aisle.
The second season filmed in the spring of 2021, meaning that many months have passed since the break-ups and weddings would have taken place. Netflix subscribers, therefore, may be wondering if there will be a reunion special.
Will there be a reunion special for 'Love Is Blind' Season 2?
The second season of Love Is Blind is set to consist of 10 episodes at this time, which will all be released over a two week period. If Season 2 follows the same format as the one before it, then the first five episodes will include the pod portion, the engagements, the first face-to-face meetings, and it will wrap up with the the couples' retreat to Mexico.
The following four episodes centered around the moving-in process, meeting the families, and getting ready for the weddings. The tenth and final episode of Season 1 chronicled the nuptials themselves and, in three instances, the called-off engagements.
While this 10 episode schedule does not currently leave room for a reunion special (and Netflix has yet to publicly confirm that there will be one), there is still every possibility that the engaged pairs will gather — along with hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey — to discuss the season.
The reunion special for Season 1 was not filmed until after the first set of episodes came out, and once the show had become a trending sensation on Netflix.
If the second season does continue to follow the same format and timeline as Season 1, then viewers could expect to see a reunion debut in early March of 2022.
When does 'Love Is Blind' Season 2 come out? Details on the episode release schedule.
Once the Season 2 stars begin to pair up and get engaged, viewers will be desperate to find out who makes it to the altar, and who is still together. Unfortunately, the 10 episodes in the second season have been divided up into three groups with different release dates.
The first five episodes of Love Is Blind will be available to stream on Feb. 11. The next four episodes will come out on Feb. 18, and the final episode will debut on Feb. 25.
The episodes will all come out at 3 a.m. ET on their respective premiere dates.
Who will be the next Amber and Barnett, or Lauren and Cameron? You'll have to tune in to Season 2 to find out.