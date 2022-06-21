Will There Be a Season 2 of 'Ms. Marvel'? The Show's Future Is in the Hands of the MCU Gods

Despite how Ms. Marvel was marketed, producer Sana Amanat relayed her thoughts on the future of the series to Screen Rant in June 2022.

“It is laid out as a limited series for her to go off and do other things. Like, it certainly establishes [her as a hero], she will be going into The Marvels next, so that’s kind of there," she said. "But I will say I really hope that she is a part … you know, I hope we get a Season 2 is all I’m gonna say. I hope we’re a part of that.”