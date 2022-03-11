Is the Hilarious Sitcom 'B Positive' Returning for a Third Season? Details!

We totally get it. You've read about yet another show that's piqued your interest, but now said show has already had two seasons and you don't have cable. How can someone possibly catch up if B Positive is renewed for a third season?

Luckily, there are several options for ways to stream B Positive. Prime Video has the first season of B Positive, while Paramount Plus has all Season 2 episodes in its streaming catalogue, as long as you have a subscription.

While there appears to be a link to B Positive on HBO Max on Google, don't get your hopes up. That platform doesn't carry any of the episodes. You can also stream episodes on the CBS app if you are subscribed.