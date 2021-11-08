What's in the Cards for the Future of 'Big Mouth'?

There’s a lot that could happen in Big Mouth Season 6 — namely, the main kids could go to high school. We’ve been following them now for five seasons (much longer than the actual duration of middle school), so it’s entirely possible that Season 6 could see us sending the awkward gaggle of tweens to the big leagues: ninth grade.

If Season 6 really is the final season of Big Mouth, there are a lot of directions it could go in. We expect that whatever happens, every character will have reached some sort of greater understanding about who they are in the context of the world (even though no one really has the answer to that, no matter how old they are).

But what could that mean? Maybe they’re in “stable” relationships. Perhaps they just accept themselves and each other. It’s possible we could even get a flash-forward to when they’re adults who still don’t have a grasp on what it means to be a person.