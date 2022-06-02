Will There Be a 'Stranger Things' Spinoff? The Duffer Brothers Have Thrown Us Some Hints

Did you really think that was going to be it? The Duffer brothers have created a whole nostalgic world, it behooves them to add to it. It's what the Hawkins gang deserves.

Said twin creators hinted at this in their official statement relaying that Season 5 would be the final installment, saying “There are still many more exciting stories to tell within the world of ‘Stranger Things’; new mysteries, new adventures, new unexpected heroes.”

As for the spinoff, it's reportedly in the very early stages of creation.