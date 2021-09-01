The 'RHONY' Has Yet to Film a Season 13 Reunion Episode

Season 13 of The Real Housewives of New York City is coming to a close, with the season finale airing on Aug. 31. It's been a dramatic season for the cast, though they reportedly are trying to end the season on a positive note, letting go of much of the tension between them as they say goodbye to another season.

But is all really good with the cast? Typically, a RHONY season finale is followed by a reunion, reflecting on how the season played out on screen and responding to fans' reactions. But will there be a reunion episode for Season 13 of RHONY?

Will there be a 'RHONY' Season 13 reunion? The cast has yet to film the reunion episode.

Following a season of any Real Housewives franchise, the cast typically gathers together for a reunion episode to reflect on the drama, the response, and the lessons learned in the season. But despite the Season 13 finale being ready to air, there has yet to be a reunion episode for the new season filmed. This is very unusual for the show, as the reunion episode is typically filmed before the finale airs. But at this time, there is no news on if or when a reunion episode will be filmed.

"Everybody's incentivized to make the reunion happen," Eboni K. Williams told Entertainment Tonight. "I'm looking very much forward to this reunion. I think my castmates are, too, because a lot of crap went down this season. And it'll be great, I think, for everybody to be able to express how they feel, how they felt watching it back. I mean, for me as a newbie, I mean, it was a lot."

But it seems as though if a reunion were to be filmed, it wouldn't address the current season as it typically does — instead, Leah McSweeney said there's drama that has unfolded since filming ended that would need to be addressed. “Basically, the reunion needs to address not what happened during the season when we were filming — we had a great finish,” she told Jezebel. “We need to address everything that’s happened since then.”

What exactly that drama is we're unclear on — but if there is a reunion episode to be filmed, it's likely we'll get all of the tea then. Hopefully, there will be news on when we can expect to see the cast reunite, but it'll likely be some time before the reunion airs.