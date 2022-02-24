Nick Lachey Dishes on If He Would Sign up for 'Love Is Blind' ... If He Wasn't Already Married (EXCLUSIVE)

Nick spoke to Distractify in an exclusive interview about whether or not he would be part of Love Is Blind if he wasn't married to his wife and co-host Vanessa Lachey. The show puts singles in the hot seat for hours at a time as they get to know potential partners through a wall, without ever meeting face to face before they commit to an engagement.

Even though the pressure of sending or receiving photos is eliminated, it's still an intense experiment. And there's always drama.