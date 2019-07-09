WWE's 'Extreme Rules' and Everything Else You Need to Know About the Upcoming PPV

2019's WWE Extreme Rules pay-per-view is set to take place right before SummerSlam in Philadelphia, Pa. and promises to deliver a ton of "hardcore" pro-wrestling action for fans. It's the 11th special event employing the rules. In case you're unfamiliar, Extreme Rules sounds just like the name implies: it's very similar to a "hardcore match." So expect to see some superstars to employ the use of steel chairs, maybe ladders, and other random stuff they find ringside to inflict damage on their opponent.

WWE Extreme Rules matches explained. The pay-per-view is a stacked card filled with some of the WWE's top talent. Here are all the fights fans have look forward to: Seth Rollins & Becky Lynch vs. Baron Corbin & Lacey Evans: The WWE heavily promoted this match since Stomping Grounds when Baron and Lacey issued the challenge to Seth and Becky. What's cool about this match-up is that not one, but two titles are on the line: Seth's Universal Championship and Becky's RAW women's title.

Kofi Kingston vs. Samoa Joe: Samoa ambushed his way into a title shot when he attacked Kofi backstage after wrecking Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens on the RAW that followed Stomping Grounds. What makes this match-up interesting is that Joe "broke" out of SmackDown and snuck into RAW to beat up Kofi. Joe's been having a big push as of late, will he finally get the WWE championship after this PPV? Or will Kofi retain the title?

Roman Reigns & The Undertaker vs. Shane McMahon & Drew McIntyre: Putting Shane McMahon and the Undertaker in a no-holds-barred match is already a tried and true recipe for success when it comes to pay-per-views. There's nothing like seeing the owner's son throwdown with Taker. It always puts a smile on my face. Pairing them up with younger, more "current" WWE stars, especially ones with huge draws like Roman and McIntyre, makes this match a no-brainer.

Ricochet vs. AJ Styles: Styles has been a thorn in Ricochet's side ever since he gave the old 1-2-3 to the United States champion. Thing is, it was a "non-title" match that occurred right after Ricochet had become the U.S. title holder. Now, with AJ Styles as a heel, expect Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson to be ringside, ready to dish out some damage to their pal's opponent.

Braun Strowman and Bobby Lashley: Credited for bringing "the pain" back to WWE, Braun and Bobby are going to reprise the mayhem that occurred on RAW that saw both men admitted into the hospital after Bobby was tossed through a light board. Braun was supposed to miss weeks of TV for the injuries he sustained, but it looks like he'll be back in action sooner than fans expected in the Last Man Standing match on the PPV.

Bayley vs. Alexa Bliss & Nikki Cross: Bayley will be putting her SmackDown women's title match on the line against not only Alexa Bliss, but Nikki Cross as well. Nikki earned the right to make a stipulation for the PPV title match and squeeze her way into the title fight, so now the champ will find herself in a handicap fight against both Bliss and Cross. Will she be able to pull it off?

Daniel Bryan & Rowan vs. The New Day & Heavy Machinery: Similar to Bayley's title defense situation, Daniel and Rowan have asked for a "step up" in competition in the WWE, so they were given just that. But now they're squaring up against a pair of not one, but two, tag-teams.

Aleister Black vs. ??? Aleister's been begging someone to come and knock at his door to scrap, but when the sound at his door finally arrived, no one was behind it. It turns out that the "mystery opponent" will finally unveil themselves at the Extreme Rules PPV. Who do you think it will be? Word on the street it's perennial crowd-pleaser, Randy Orton.

WWE Extreme Rules predictions and rumors. So there are a slew of rumors on the internet as to what Extreme Rules will be setting up/what's going to go down at the PPV. Many believe that Kofi's "failings" as of late, combined with the huge push of Samoa Joe, that Kingston won't be the champion for much longer.

But then others believe that Rey Mysterio might snatch victory from Samoa's grasp as payback for his assault. 'Taker vs Shane: Drew McIntyre is one of the biggest heels in the WWE. It seems like a retirement-for-good match for Undertaker is going to be set up between the two men in the near future. Let the company's most beloved, long-time superstar fight a consummate bad guy.

Fans also think that there's no way Shinsuke takes Finn Balor's Intercontinental Championship from the bearded handsome man. As for the handicap match between Bayley, Cross, and Bliss: it seems like Bayley isn't going anywhere as champion. So what changes? The relationship between Cross and Bliss. One of them's getting betrayed and I think Cross will be the one pulling the dagger out of her back.