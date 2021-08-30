The 'You' Season 3 Teaser Trailer Reveals Joe and Love's Baby Name

The charming anti-hero will face his most difficult challenge to date in the upcoming third season of the hit Netflix thriller: fatherhood.

Since viewers first met Joe Goldberg ( Penn Badgley ) on Season 1 of You , they've seen the serial killer find love (pun intended) on both coasts, and they've watched him eliminate several formidable foes who attempted to get in his way.

The streamer released a teaser trailer for the season, and it reveals some surprising information, including what Joe and Love will name their baby.

Though Joe is a new dad in Season 3, that doesn't mean he's necessarily going to change his murderous ways. The former bookstore employee will become fixated on a neighbor.

That's right — Joe and Love Quinn ( Victoria Pedretti ), who was the main focus of his Season 2 obsession, will become parents in the upcoming set of episodes.

A teaser trailer for 'You' Season 3 reveals the name of Joe and Love's baby.

Fans of the psychological thriller have been waiting to find out what will happen between Joe and Love since Season 2 debuted in December 2019. In the tenth and final episode of the season, "Love, Actually," Love revealed that she was pregnant. This news completely upended Joe's plan. After all, he had just learned that Love was killer like himself, and he had even contemplated murdering her as well.

Season 3 will pick up after the two have welcomed their son together. The teaser trailer features a man (who is wearing a wedding band) as he bakes and decorates a white cake with red letters. "People these days will name their kids anything to get attention. And, despite your mother's background and your glam-ma's determination to refer to you as Forty Reincarnated, I know better," Joe narrates.

Joe goes on to acknowledge that he doesn't exactly want his son to follow in his footsteps. "A boy is not what we expected, and I would be lying if I said the thought of a mini me was surely exciting, and not without challenges. Let's just say I'm hoping you'll do as I say, not as I do," he continues. "But, for you, I can change. I'll be the man you look up to. A man you will be proud to call dad."

