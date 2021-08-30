The 'You' Season 3 Teaser Trailer Reveals Joe and Love's Baby Name

The 'You' Season 3 Teaser Trailer Reveals Joe and Love's Baby NameBy Shannon Raphael
Aug. 30 2021, Published 1:38 p.m. ET
Since viewers first met Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) on Season 1 of You, they've seen the serial killer find love (pun intended) on both coasts, and they've watched him eliminate several formidable foes who attempted to get in his way.
The charming anti-hero will face his most difficult challenge to date in the upcoming third season of the hit Netflix thriller: fatherhood.
That's right — Joe and Love Quinn (Victoria Pedretti), who was the main focus of his Season 2 obsession, will become parents in the upcoming set of episodes.
Though Joe is a new dad in Season 3, that doesn't mean he's necessarily going to change his murderous ways. The former bookstore employee will become fixated on a neighbor.
The streamer released a teaser trailer for the season, and it reveals some surprising information, including what Joe and Love will name their baby.
Fans of the psychological thriller have been waiting to find out what will happen between Joe and Love since Season 2 debuted in December 2019. In the tenth and final episode of the season, "Love, Actually," Love revealed that she was pregnant.
This news completely upended Joe's plan. After all, he had just learned that Love was killer like himself, and he had even contemplated murdering her as well.
Season 3 will pick up after the two have welcomed their son together. The teaser trailer features a man (who is wearing a wedding band) as he bakes and decorates a white cake with red letters.
"People these days will name their kids anything to get attention. And, despite your mother's background and your glam-ma's determination to refer to you as Forty Reincarnated, I know better," Joe narrates.
Joe goes on to acknowledge that he doesn't exactly want his son to follow in his footsteps.
"A boy is not what we expected, and I would be lying if I said the thought of a mini me was surely exciting, and not without challenges. Let's just say I'm hoping you'll do as I say, not as I do," he continues. "But, for you, I can change. I'll be the man you look up to. A man you will be proud to call dad."
The father-to-be then shares that he is going to name his son Henry.
"So, what to call you? A name that's strong, but not intimidating. Classic, but not basic. Literary, of course, because you will grow up in a house full of books," he adds. "Henry. Choosing your name is the first of a lifetime of decisions I'll make to give you the best life possible. To protect you. To shape who you will become. Who are you going to be?"
What else is known about 'You' Season 3? Details on the plot, the release date, and the new cast members.
The highly-anticipated third season will arrive on the streamer on Oct. 15, 2021. It will follow new parents Joe and Love as they adapt to suburban living in Northern California.
Their neighbors will consist of Instagram influencers, competitive mommy bloggers, and tech gurus, so the couple will stick out in comparison. Though Joe mentions his desire to change his ways, he will become territorial and obsessive over his female neighbor.
Penn, Victoria, and Saffron Burrows (who plays Love's mom, Dottie Quinn) will all reprise their roles in the third season. They'll be joined by a few new additions to the cast.
Scott Speedman, Tati Gabrielle, Shalita Grant, Shannon Chan-Kent, Dylan Arnold, Travis Van Winkle, Michaela McManus, Chris O'Shea, Ben Menhl, and Christopher Sean have all been cast for Season 3.
You Season 3 will be available to stream on Netflix beginning on Oct. 15 at 3 a.m. ET.