Joe Is Feeling That London Calling in ‘You’ Season 4

Joe Is Feeling That London Calling in ‘You’ Season 4By Dan Clarendon
Apr. 2 2022, Published 11:12 a.m. ET
Brits, beware! Netflix revealed that London will be the Season 4 location for its hit drama You, meaning murderous stalker Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) will soon be terrorizing the UK capital.
At the end of Season 3 — spoiler alert if you’re behind! — Joe literally burnt his suburban life to the ground, setting fire to his house in Madre Linda with wife Love (Victoria Pedretti) still inside. And when we last saw the devious character, he was walking through the streets of Paris, with the Eiffel Tower on the horizon.
But Netflix’s newly released glimpse of Season 4 shows that Joe has crossed the English Channel…
Season 4 will “explore new, dark facets of love.”
Netflix renewed You for a fourth season in October 2021, days before Season 3 premiered on the streaming platform. In a statement, showrunner Sera Gamble — who joined Greg Berlanti in adapting Caroline Kepnes’ novel You for the small screen — gave fans a tease of what to expect.
But Sera said she wanted to explore an international locale, too. “I would be excited to do a European season,” she said at the time. “I think that would be so fun. One of the questions we always ask on this show is, What pool of privileged douchebags do we want to throw Joe into next? And there are a lot of untapped pools around the world, if you just leave the borders of the United States.”
Showrunner Sera Gamble was “excited” about doing a season set in Europe.
In a previous interview with TVLine, Sera noted that every season of Love is set in a new place and “a new conversation about love with a lowercase L.” Season 1 took place in New York, Season 2 brought the action to Los Angeles, and Season 3 made its home in a fictional California suburb.
Now Joe is “back for a bloody good time” in London.
Yesterday, Friday, April 1, Netflix made a big reveal on Instagram: a photo of Penn on set, seated next to a stack of books. “Joe’s back for a bloody good time,” the caption for that post touted. “If his book choice tells us anything… our boy might not be in Paris anymore.”
The stack of books next to Penn features well-known works of British lit: The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes by Arthur Conan Doyle, Oliver Twist by Charles Dickens, Vanity Fair by William Makepeace Thackeray, and both Bleak House and Great Expectations by Charles Dickens.
But there’s also a fictitious book in the stack, a book called A Good Man in a Cruel World by one Rhys Montrose.
In a press release on Friday, Netflix confirmed that filming is underway in London… and revealed that actor Ed Speleers will play a character named Rhys, a dry, irreverent author whose memoir made him a literary star.
Will Rhys be an ally to Joe… or one of Joe’s many victims? Time will tell. Netflix hasn’t announced a premiere date for Season 4, but stay tuned!