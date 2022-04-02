Joe Is Feeling That London Calling in ‘You’ Season 4

At the end of Season 3 — spoiler alert if you’re behind! — Joe literally burnt his suburban life to the ground, setting fire to his house in Madre Linda with wife Love (Victoria Pedretti) still inside. And when we last saw the devious character, he was walking through the streets of Paris, with the Eiffel Tower on the horizon.

But Netflix’s newly released glimpse of Season 4 shows that Joe has crossed the English Channel…