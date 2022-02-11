Logo
A card and a chocolate truffle.
Source: Getty Images

Have a Loved One With a Food Allergy? Check out These Allergy-Friendly Valentine's Day Treats

Feb. 11 2022, Published 4:10 p.m. ET

Imagine there's a whole assortment of Valentine's Day chocolates and treats in front of you, and yet, you can't eat one bite! That's the reality for people living with food allergies. But don't fret. If you've got a significant other, a galentine, or even a beloved family member with food allergies, you can still get them treats for Valentine's Day.

The following brands have tasty allergy-friendly options all year long, and not just for Valentine's Day! From chocolate bars to chocolate-covered nuts, and more, there's a delicious option for everyone.

Please always triple-check with your recipient to make sure the product you're choosing is suitable for them to eat safely.

No Whey! Chocolates

The Heart Chocolate Truffle Box
Source: No Whey! Foods

No Whey! chocolates are free of the top nine allergens: dairy, eggs, soy, tree nuts, sesame, peanuts, gluten, sesame, fish, and crustacean shellfish. All No Whey! products are manufactured in the company's own dedicated facility as well, so there isn't a chance of cross-contamination with the aforementioned allergens.

If you were looking for a traditional heart-shaped chocolate truffle box, look no further than No Whey! foods. The truffle box shown above has the following flavors: "milk" fudge, raspberry, coffee, Grand Marnier, and salted caramel. If truffles aren't what you're looking for, No Whey! also offers "I Love You" chocolate lollipops, "I Love You" milkless chocolate bars, and more.

The Heart Chocolate Truffle box retails for $32.95 on No Whey! Foods.

Maya's Cookies

The Maya's Cookies Valentine's Collection
Source: Instagram/@mayascookiessandiego

Maya's Cookies is a San Diego-based, Black-owned vegan bakery that ships their delicious cookies nationwide. These cookies are ideal for those who have dairy and egg allergies. However, they are not suitable for anyone with a nut or soy allergy. What's nice is that each cookie has an ingredient label on the Maya's Cookies website.

In addition to the Valentine's Day collection and their usual cookie offerings, Maya's Cookies also has a limited-time Black History Month collection available. The collection includes cookie flavors inspired by Michelle Obama, Chadwick Boseman, and the world's first-known African American master distiller, Nearest Green. You can also sign up someone you love for the Maya's Cookies Cookie Love Club!

Prices vary. For more info visit mayascookies.com.

Taza Chocolate

Taza Chocolate Hearts on Fire Sampler
Source: Instagram/@TazaChocolate

Did you know that Taza Chocolate is the first U.S. chocolatier to have an established third-party certified Direct Trade Cacao Certification program? Basically, that means that Taza pays above the premium for cacao, which helps cacao farmers.

Not only that, but Taza's stone-ground chocolate has a decadent, melt-in-your-mouth kind of texture that is completely free of dairy, soy, eggs, and gluten. Taza Chocolate is certified gluten-free by the Gluten Intolerance Group of North America.

Taza Chocolate does contain nuts, so their products are not suitable for those with nut allergies, However, if you're looking for a milk-free chocolate that's just as good, if not better than store-bought chocolate, give Taza's chocolate discs or bars a try. They also have chocolate-covered hazelnuts that are so good, it'll be hard not to eat the whole bag in one sitting.

The Hearts on Fire Chocolate Sampler retails for $21.

Amanda's Own Confections

The Rose Box
Source: Amanda's Own Confections

Amanda's Own Confections was inspired by the company founder's daughter, Amanda, who has life-threatening dairy and egg allergies. Not only are Amanda's Own treats completely dairy- and egg-free, but they're also free of nuts, peanuts, gluten, wheat, soy, egg, corn, sesame, mustard, shellfish, crustacean, sulfites, and lupin.

A lot of the Valentine's Day treats on the Amanda's Own Confections site are currently sold out, but there are still chocolate rose boxes in stock for less than $20.

Amanda's Own also has plenty of other treats for sale, including cute kitten- and puppy-shaped bags of chocolates, car-themed chocolate bars, cookie dough tubs, and more.

The Rose Box retails for $14.95 on Amanda's Own Confections.

Enjoy Life Chocolate

Enjoy Life Mini Chips
Source: Enjoy Life

Enjoy Life is the go-to brand if you're looking for allergy-friendly chocolate chips for baking. All Enjoy Life products are free of wheat, peanuts, tree nuts, dairy, soy, egg, sesame, casein, sulfites, lupin, mustard, fish, shellfish, and crustaceans. They've also come out with allergy-friendly white chocolate baking chips!

A 10 oz. bag of Enjoy Life chocolate chips costs $5.99.

Hu Chocolate

An assortment of Hu Chocolate bars
Source: Hu Chocolate

Hu Kitchen's chocolate bars are so rich and decadent, it's hard to believe that they're vegan and paleo-friendly! These chocolate bars are also free of soy, sunflower lecithin, and refined sugars. The various nut butter–stuffed chocolate bars are a fun treat for any occasion. Be careful, though! Hu Kitchen also has such a great line of chocolate-covered cashews and almonds that it's impossible to eat just one!

Build your own bundle of four Hu chocolate bars for $26.

Leah's Better Bites

Double Chocolate Cake Bites
Source: Leah's Better Bites

Leah's Better Bites are aptly named. They're similar to Starbucks cake pops, and each chocolate-drenched bite is so rich, you won't even miss the milk, eggs, soy, wheat, peanuts, tree nuts, sesame, shellfish, or soy that aren't in the ingredients. They're not necessary! All of Leah's Better Bites products are free of the aforementioned allergens.

Prices vary per store location, but you can purchase a bundle of 12 six-packs of bites for $72 on the Better Bites Bakery website.

