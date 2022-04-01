The Best Musical Numbers on 'Big Mouth' and 'Human Resources' — and Where to Listen to Them

Regardless, our recent binge of Human Resources's first season reminds us that Big Mouth has some incredible bops too. In Big Mouth’s five seasons, many episodes contain a song to reinforce the emotional undertone and humor of the episodes.

Musical theater writers like Stephen Sondheim have said that we write songs because it’s the only way to communicate the emotion in that moment beyond words. Both Big Mouth and Human Resources follow this rule of thumb by playing with original songs, written mostly by Mark Rivers. But where can we listen to these songs?