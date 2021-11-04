Britney Spears Has Made Millions Throughout Her Successful Career in Music

One of the biggest issues concerning fans during Britney's career has been the establishment and maintenance of her conservatorship. Although the legal documents binding her to one have since been dissolved, the arrangement certainly cost her a whole bunch of money over the years.

According to documents obtained by ET, the star spent roughly $1.1 million in legal and conservator fees in 2018 alone. These fees paid Sam Ingham, who maintained her conservatorship, and covered other miscellaneous legal work that went into the arrangement.

This sum also accounts for the fees that Britney paid lawyers during that time, as it was stipulated in her conservatorship that she had to cover all of her legal fees out of pocket.