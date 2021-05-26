David Copeland Is Serving Multiple Life Sentences for the London Nail Bombings

The Netflix documentary Nail Bomber: Manhunt examines the crimes of convicted murderer David Copeland , who was found guilty of a series of bombings in England in 1999. He was also a neo-Nazi and a member of the British National Party and dedicated to his hatred of Black people in the U.K. and those in the LGBTQ community .

These ideals led Copeland to commit his heinous crimes, but after the Netflix documentary, people are likely to wonder where he is now and what happened after his conviction.

It's no secret that even those with murder charges could eventually see freedom at some point. And it's hard not to wonder what became of Copeland after he was served justice.