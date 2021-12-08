Kevin Hart Shows His Creative Range With Netflix Thriller 'True Story'

The seven-episode nail-biter follows a comedian named Kid, portrayed by Kevin Hart. After he takes a tour stop in his hometown of Philadelphia one night and finds a deceased woman in his bed the next day, Kid has to figure out how to sweep this under the rug and save his reputation before it's too late.

With a captivating story and stellar cast, it would make sense if they were involved in the creative process. Many are curious to know: Did Kevin Hart write True Story? Let's find out!