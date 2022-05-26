Hulu's 'Fire Island' Is the Gayest Movie Based on a Jane Austen Novel to Date

Bowen Yang was hired as a writer for SNL Season 44, even cameoing as Kim Jong-un during the season. He became a regular cast member in 2021. Not only that, but fans of Awkwafina Is Nora From Queens will recognize him as Edmund. As for Joel Kim Booster, he's most known for his stand-up comedy (he was named one of Vulture's "20 Comedians You Should and Will Know" in 2017) and behind-the-scenes work as a producer. He's been featured on Comedy Central's The Half Hour and History of Swear Words on Netflix.