We Fully Expect the 'Hawkeye' Finale to Usher in a Whole New Era of the MCU

Hawkeye introduces us to up-and-coming potential heroes like Kate, Maya Lopez, and even Yelena Belova, but it also brings in a whole new world of villains. The underground crime scene is essential to Hawkeye, but who is at the center of it?

Breadcrumbs keep leading us to Kingpin, but what’s going on with Kate’s mom? The only thing more fun than knowing the answers is guessing them, so here are our favorite Hawkeye finale theories.