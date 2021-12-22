'Hawkeye' Has Reached the End of Its Miniseries Run — What's in the Post-Credits Scene?By Callie (Carlos) Cadorniga
Dec. 22 2021, Published 2:34 p.m. ET
Spoiler Alert! This article contains spoilers for Episode 6 of Hawkeye.
It's a time-honored tradition of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Once a movie or show has played out in its entirety, there's always one or two little stingers after the credits that continue to expand the canon and hype us up for the next project. When it comes to Hawkeye, there's definitely a post-credits scene to be had, but it's not like anything that came before it.
Hawkeye is a six-part miniseries that follows archery Avenger Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) as he reluctantly takes on protege Kate Bishop (Hailee Steinfeld). As Clint tries to clean up his vigilante past during the Blip, Kate investigates a murder tied to her mother Eleanor's (Vera Farmiga) fiancee. As the series wraps up everything with a nice Christmas bow, what happens at the end of the series? And more importantly, what goes on in the post-credits scene?
The 'Hawkeye' post credits scene, explained.
Hawkeye accomplished more than fans expected throughout its six-week run. Not only did it finally shine the first spotlight on Clint Barton since his debut 10 years ago in Thor, but it was also technically the first MCU story to officially bring in the Marvel Netflix characters into the larger canon with the guest appearance of Wilson Fisk / Kingpin (Vincent D'Onofrio). In six episodes, it was able to present a refreshingly contained Christmas story while still expanding the universe.
In the end, Clint is able to put his past as the Ronin to rest and reconcile with Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh), who initially planned to kill him to avenge her sister. Kate also makes the tough decision of having her mother arrested for the murder of a rich mogul and cooperating with Fisk throughout her career. Though Fisk's eventual fate is rather ambiguous, Clint and Kate are able to save the day. And Clint even makes it back home to his family in time for Christmas.
But for everything that Hawkeye did to expand the MCU, any good Marvel fan is probably wondering what happens during the post-credits scene. Did Valentina Allegra de Fontaine (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) deliver another cryptic message? Do any more Marvel Netflix characters make an appearance? Does Spider-Man show up in the New York based-story at the end?
Unfortunately, it was none of the above. While there was an extra scene during the credits, it's not quite what fans might have been expecting. Between the animated outro sequence and the actual credits roll is a message stating "Happy Holidays from Marvel Studios," followed by a full song-and-dance number from the in-universe musical, Rogers: The Musical.
The fictional musical depicts the Chitauri attack on New York City where the Avengers first appeared as a team. The tongue-in-cheek musical features a number titled "I Could Do This All Day," a catchphrase often used by Steve Rogers / Captain America (Chris Evans) throughout the Captain America films. The song is briefly introduced in the first episode of Hawkeye, but the song is presented in its entirety at the end of the series. There are no other scenes afterward.
As much as Marvel Studios likes to tease its upcoming films and movies, they've been playing other things close to the chest as of late. Avengers: Endgame was the first MCU movie in 11 years that didn't feature any mid or post-credits scene. The Loki series' secret ending only announced a second season rather than physically show anything. And now, Hawkeye is the latest entry not to portend anything for the future, but it's also the first to feature a musical at the end!
The series cracked the universe open wider than anyone expected it to, but it was nice to see Clint Barton have a sweet, self-contained story amidst other groundbreaking events throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
All six episodes of Hawkeye are now streaming on Disney+.