Visit Westeros IRL With These 'House of the Dragon' Filming Locations

House of the Dragon moved the show's "home base" to Leavesden Studios, which are located just outside London. According to The Hollywood Reporter, "much of the show's action" would take place at the Studios, which reportedly stand in for the Red Keep. The Red Keep is located in the heart of Westeros, and the studios built a set as a "united playscape of interconnected rooms and staircases, where directors can stage action that seamlessly flows from one room to another."