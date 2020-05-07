‘The Simpsons’ Keeps Nailing the Future, and It’s Starting to Get Weird

The Simpsons is one of the longest running shows in the history of TV. It’s aired countless episodes, and produced more jokes than any other TV show. Over the course of its run, it’s also come up with plenty of absurd, strange scenarios for the town of Springfield. On more than one occasion, though, those scenarios have had an eerie similarity to things that happened in the real world long after the episode aired.

How many times has the long-running show "predicted the future"? Way too many times.